Stocks are inching higher ahead of the jobs report

Stock futures in the US are higher, but ultimately little changed, ahead of the big November jobs report due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Near 7:45 on Friday morning, Dow futures were up 40 points, S&P 500 futures were up 5, and Nasdaq futures were up 6.

Stocks in Europe were following through on Thursday’s move lower, with only London’s FTSE in positive territory while stocks in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain were all lower after getting slammed on Thursday.

Bond yields in the US were also little changed, with the 10-year sitting near 2.31% and 2-year trading near 0.95% ahead of Friday’s jobs report.

Expectations are for the report to show the economy added 200,000 jobs in November with the unemployment rate set to remain at 5%.

This is the final big data point before the Fed’s December 15-16 meeting, at which many economists expect the Fed will raise rates for the first time in nine years.

