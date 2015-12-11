Futures are getting crushed

Akin Oyedele

Futures were sharply lower and crude oil fell to new lows on Friday morning.

Overnight in New York, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures fell to a new low seven-year low of about $36.13 per barrel. On Thursday, crude slumped after OPEC’s monthly report showed that the oil cartel pumped the most oil in three years in November.

And near 7:20 a.m. ET in New York, Dow futures were down 136 points, S&P 500 futures were down 13 points, and Nasdaq futures were down 33 points — all pointing to a lower open on Wall Street.

On Thursday, the indexes closed slightly higher to break a three-day losing streak.

Friday was a weak day for many global markets. Across Europe, indexes including Germany’s DAX, the FTSE 10o in London, and Euro Stoxx 50 were all down by more than 1%.

In US economic data today, retail sales, producer prices, and the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence survey are all due.

In M&A news, Dow Chemical and DuPont agreed to form a $130 billion chemical giant, in an all-stock deal. They would eventually split into three, and the aim is to rearrange the companies to capitalised on their respective strengths.

Finviz

Finviz

