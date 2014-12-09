European Stocks Are Selling Off

European stocks are slumping Monday morning, after last night’s announcement Greek presidential elections are being pushed ahead two months to Dec. 17.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40: -0.90%

Germany’s DAX: -0.82%

UK’s FTSE 100: -1.03%

Spain’s IBEX: -1.06%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: -0.82%

Asian markets also closed way down. Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.68% lower, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 2.34%, and China’s Shanghai Composite plummeted, ending down 5.43%.

US futures are also trading low. The Dow is now off 51 points from Monday’s close, and the S&P is down 5.75 points.

Later today, from the US, we have JOLTS data coming out at 3 p.m. GMT. The figure measures the number of job openings, and analysts think it will climb to 4.79 million for October, up from 4.735 million in September.

