European Markets Are Climbing After An ECB Rumour

The major European stock indexes are all up Friday morning, following a story from Bloomberg on Thursday that suggested that the European Central Bank will confirm a stimulus programme, which involves buying government bonds, in January.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40: +1.31%

Germany’s DAX: +1.29%

UK’s FTSE 100: +0.61%

Spain’s IBEX: +1.59%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: +1.96%

Asian markets closed up. The Nikkei in Japan closed up 0.19%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 0.71%, and China’s Shanghai Composite closed up 1.32% after a choppy session.

US stock futures are up too: the Dow is 27 points higher ahead of the open, and the S&P is up 2.25 points.

Today, the last major piece of data is US non-farm payrolls, coming at 1.30 p.m. GMT. Analysts are expecting that 232,000 new jobs were added in November, up from 214,000 in October.

