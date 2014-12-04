European Markets Are Flat Ahead Of The ECB's Big Decision

European stocks are mostly flat ahead of the European Central Bank’s announcement today at 12.45 p.m. GMT, followed by a press conference at 1:30 p.m.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40: +0.06%

Germany’s DAX is the best performer, +0.33%

UK’s FTSE 100: -0.01%

Spain’s IBEX: +0.12%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: +0.16%

Asian markets rallied before close. Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.94%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 1.72%, and the surging Shanghai Composite Index closed up 4.31%.

US futures are flat: The S&P 500 is down by 0.25 points, and the Dow is up 5 points.



Today, the ECB meeting in Frankfurt is the biggest economic event. Analysts are expecting a lot of dovish noises, and hints at more easing, but less concrete action.

At 1:30 p.m. GMT, we’ve also got initial jobless numbers from the US, for the week ending on Nov. 29. Analysts are expecting fewer than 300,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.