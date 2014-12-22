Markets Around The World Are Rallying

World markets are in the green early Monday, extending a recovery that follows a slump in oil prices and the dramatic slide of the Russian ruble.
“Overall the concerns (about the plunge in oil prices, Russia and Greece) are fading into the background a bit,” Sybren Brouwer, head of equity strategy at ABN Amro, told Reuters.
Here’s the scorecard, so far:
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.97%
Germany’s DAX is up 0.72%
Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 1.00%
Spain’s IBEX is up 0.43%
Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.09%
Asian markets closed in the green. Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.08% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 1.26%.
US futures are also up. The Dow is up 38 points, the S&P 500 is up 3.6 points, and NASDAQ is up 9.75 points.
In Europe, December consumer confidence will be released at 3 p.m. GMT.
And later in the US, the National Association of Realtors will publish existing home sales data at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET). Economists estimate the pace of sales fell 1.1% in November to an annualised rate of 5.20 million.
