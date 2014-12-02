European Stocks Are Climbing And The DAX Just Hit 10,000

Germany’s DAX just climbed above 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months, ahead of a major ECB decision on monetary policy this Thursday.
Here’s the scorecard:
France’s CAC 40: +0.75%
Germany’s DAX: +0.65%
UK’s FTSE 100: +0.66%
Spain’s IBEX: +0.33%
Italy’s FTSE MIB: +0.62%
Asian markets closed up too. Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.42% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.23% from Monday’s drop.
US futures are up too: the S&P is 4.25 points higher and the Dow is up 42 points ahead of Tuesday’s opening.
It’s a light day for data but several senior Federal Reserve figures are giving speeches later: watch out for news lines from chair Janet Yellen, Stanley Fischer and Lael Brainard, which could give some indication as to the Fed’s current stance.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.