European Stocks Are Climbing And The DAX Just Hit 10,000

Germany’s DAX just climbed above 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months, ahead of a major ECB decision on monetary policy this Thursday.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40: +0.75%

Germany’s DAX: +0.65%

UK’s FTSE 100: +0.66%

Spain’s IBEX: +0.33%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: +0.62%

Asian markets closed up too. Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.42% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.23% from Monday’s drop.

US futures are up too: the S&P is 4.25 points higher and the Dow is up 42 points ahead of Tuesday’s opening.

It’s a light day for data but several senior Federal Reserve figures are giving speeches later: watch out for news lines from chair Janet Yellen, Stanley Fischer and Lael Brainard, which could give some indication as to the Fed’s current stance.

