European Markets Are Climbing After Their Worst Week In 3 Years

REUTERS/Andrew Burton After a terrible time last week, European markets are making gains again.

France’s CAC 40: +0.70%

Germany’s DAX: +0.62%

UK’s FTSE 100: +0.63%

Spain’s IBEX: +0.86%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: +0.74%

Asian markets closed mixed. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.57%, after Shinzo Abe’s re-election, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.95%, and China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.52% at the trading on Monday.

US futures are rising higher. The Dow is up 116 points from last week, and the S&P is 15 points higher.

There’s no data out from Europe this morning, so we’re waiting for figures from the US. At 2.15 p.m. GMT, industrial production figures are out for November, with analysts expecting a 0.7% boost from October. The NAHB housing market index comes 45 minutes later, with no change expected.

