European Markets Are Slumping

European markets are not having a good day.

European markets are selling off this morning, following some more dreary industrial production figures.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40: -1.41%

Germany’s DAX: -1.28%

UK’s FTSE 100: -1.58%

Spain’s IBEX: -1.37%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: -1.51%

Asian markets closed mixed. Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.66% higher, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.27%, and China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.43% at the end of the day.

US futures are also sinking. The Dow is now off 127 points from Thursday’s close, and the S&P is down 13 points.

US producer prices for November are out at 1.30 p.m. GMT. Analysts expect a 0.1% drop from October, and a 1.4% increase year-on-year.

