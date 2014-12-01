European Markets Are Sinking

European stock indexes are down this morning, following some more dismal economic data suggesting the eurozone’s industry is on the brink of a recession.

Here’s the scorecard.

France’s CAC 40: -0.64%

Germany’s DAX: -0.23%

The UK’s FTSE 100: -0.74%

Spain’s IBEX: -0.45%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: -1.25%

Asian markets closed mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 2.58%, a major drop, after pro-democracy protests flared up in the city over the weekend. Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.75%.

US futures are down too. The S&P 500 is down by 10 points, and the Dow is down 78 points.



Later today, US manufacturing PMIs are out. At 2:45 and 3 p.m. GMT respectively, Markit and ISM purchasing managers’ indexes are out. Analysts are expecting a slight cooling in US industrial growth, but figures are still likely to show strong growth.

