European Markets Are Down, US Futures Are Up

European markets are down on Thursday after Russia said it would ban all food imports from the U.S., E.U., Canada, Australia and Norway in retaliation to sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

Here’s the scorecard:

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.24%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.27%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.13%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.40%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 0.27%.

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday. Economists expect the bank to keep rates on hold.

Markets are also down in Asia. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.80%.

Japan’s Nikkei closed up .048%, turning green after Reuters reported “Japan’s public pension fund will increase allocations to stocks.“

U.S. futures are in the green with Dow futures up 24 points and S&P futures up 4.4 points.

