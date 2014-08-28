Markets Around The World Are In The Red

European markets are down early Thursday.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.4%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.6%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.6%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.9%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 down 0.2%.

Asian markets closed down, with Nikkei’s 225 closing down 0.5% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closing down 0.7%.

U.S. futures are down, with Dow futures down 19 points and S&P futures down 2.3 points.

Thursday’s selling follows Wednesday’s modest gains. The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high of 2,000.10.

Earlier, we learned the number of jobless Germans made a small but unexpected jump in August, with the number of unemployed people increasing by 1,000.

Later in the U.S., we’ll get jobless claims, GDP, and housing data.

Economists estimate weekly initial jobless claims ticked up to 300,000 from 298,000 a week ago.

Q2 GDP is expected to be revised downward to 3.9% from 4.0% a month ago.

The pace of pending home sales is expected to climb 0.5%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.