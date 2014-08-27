Stock Markets Around The World Are Flat

European markets are basically flat early Wednesday.
Here’s the scorecard:
France’s CAC 40 is down 0.1%.
Germany’s DAX is down 0.1%.
Spain’s IBEX is up 0.2%
Italy’s FTSE MIB is flat.
Britain’s FTSE 100 is flat.
Asian markets closed flat, with Nikkei’s 225 closing up just 0.09%.
U.S. futures are up a hair, with Dow futures up 9 points and S&P futures up 0.1 point.
This follows Tuesday’s record close in the U.S. markets in which the S&P 500 closed above 2,000 for the first time ever.
No major economic reports were scheduled for release Wednesday.
