Stock Markets Around The World Are Flat

European markets are basically flat early Wednesday.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.1%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.1%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.2%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is flat.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is flat.

Asian markets closed flat, with Nikkei’s 225 closing up just 0.09%.

U.S. futures are up a hair, with Dow futures up 9 points and S&P futures up 0.1 point.

This follows Tuesday’s record close in the U.S. markets in which the S&P 500 closed above 2,000 for the first time ever.

No major economic reports were scheduled for release Wednesday.

