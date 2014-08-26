European Markets Are Mixed, Asian Markets Closed Down

European markets are mixed early Tuesday.
Here’s the scorecard:
France’s CAC 40 is down 0.07%.
Germany’s DAX is down 0.4%.
Spain’s IBEX is up 0.2%
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.07%.
Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.3%.
Asian markets closed in the red. Nikkei’s 225 closed down 0.6%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4%.
U.S. futures are down, with Dow futures down 1 point and S&P futures down 0.4 points.
The U.S. Census will release its advance report on new orders for durable goods in July. Economists estimate orders surged 7.1% last month because of an unusual number of plane orders.
The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index is expected to show that home prices in 20 major cities went nowhere month-over-month in June and prices were 8.24% higher year-over-year.
Consumer confidence data is expected to show a drop in August to 88.5 from 90.9 in July.
Richmond’s Fed manufacturing index will be released at 10 a.m. ET. Economists estimate this regional activity index fell to 6 in August from 7 in July.
