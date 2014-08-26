European Markets Are Mixed, Asian Markets Closed Down

European markets are mixed early Tuesday.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.07%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.4%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.2%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.07%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.3%.

Asian markets closed in the red. Nikkei’s 225 closed down 0.6%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4%.

U.S. futures are down, with Dow futures down 1 point and S&P futures down 0.4 points.

The U.S. Census will release its advance report on new orders for durable goods in July. Economists estimate orders surged 7.1% last month because of an unusual number of plane orders.

The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index is expected to show that home prices in 20 major cities went nowhere month-over-month in June and prices were 8.24% higher year-over-year.

Consumer confidence data is expected to show a drop in August to 88.5 from 90.9 in July.

Richmond’s Fed manufacturing index will be released at 10 a.m. ET. Economists estimate this regional activity index fell to 6 in August from 7 in July.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.