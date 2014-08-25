REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi Europe’s Central bank head Mario Draghi leads the annual assembly of Bank of Italy in Rome May 31, 2008.

European markets are up early Monday.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.86%.

Germany’s DAX is up 1.05%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 0.80%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is up 1.08%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.04%.

This comes after European Central Bank head Mario Draghi said at the Jackson Hole economic conference on Friday that “he was prepared to take action if inflation dropped further, raising expectations of quantitative easing,” Reuters says.

Asian markets closed in the green. Nikkei’s 225 closed up 0.48%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed up 0.22%.

U.S. futures are up, with Dow futures up 50 points and S&P futures up 6.20 points.

Here’s what data is coming out of the U.S. on Monday:

Markit U.S. Services PMI will be released at 10:45 a.m. ET. Economists estimate this index of services slipped to 58.0 in August from 60.8 in July.

The U.S. Census Bureau provides data on new home sales at 10 a.m. ET. Economists estimate the pace of sales jumped 5.7% to an annualized rate of 429,000 units in July.

The Dallas Fed’s manufacturing outlook survey comes out at 10:30 a.m. ET. Economists estimate this regional activity index ticked up to 12.8 in August from 12.7 in July.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.