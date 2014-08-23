Stocks Are Doing Nothing As Yellen Speaks In Jackson Hole

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the start of trading August 6, 2014.

Stocks are mixed as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks in Jackson Hole.

The Dow is down 20 points, the S&P 500 is down 3 points, and the Nasdaq is up 4 points.

All eyes the Kansas City Fed’s economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Yellen, who is headlining the proceedings in Jackson Hole, is speaking on the state of the labour market, and said she still sees “significant” underutilization of labour resources.

In addition to Yellen’s comments, European Central Bank president Mario Draghi is also expected to speak at 2:30 pm ET.

Click here for complete coverage of Jackson Hole.

