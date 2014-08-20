European Markets Are Down, Asian Markets Are Up, Futures Are Down

European markets are in the red early Monday.

Here’s the scorecard:

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.25%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.38%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.36%.

Spain’s IBEX is flat.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.10%.

Asian markets closed in the green with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.03% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.15%.

U.S. futures are are down with Dow futures down 15 points and Nasdaq futures down 2 points.

In the U.S., The minutes of the July 29-30 Federal Open Market Committee meeting will be released at 2 p.m. ET.

The Bank of England released the minutes from its monetary policy meeting at 4:30 a.m. ET, which showed there was a 7-2 split in favour of not raising interest rates. The split is a new development.

There are no other majors market movers on the EU calendar on Wednesday.

