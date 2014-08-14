Stocks Are Basically Flat

Stocks are higher, but nearly unchanged early in Thursday’s trading session.

The Dow is up 13 points, the S&P 500 is up 2 points, and the Nasdaq is up 2 points.

Markets on Thursday are focused on the disappointing economic data out of Europe overnight.

Second-quarter GDP in the eurozone was flat compared with the first quarter’s. Expectations were for the economic bloc’s economies to grow 0.1% collectively. Some of the biggest economies in the eurozone, including France and Germany, were among the most disappointing in the report.

In the U.S., weekly initial jobless claims rose 21,000 to 311,000, missing expectations for a reading of 295,000.

Retail giant Wal-Mart cut its earnings outlook for the year, and shares of the company were roughly unchanged.

Some of the other major equity movers include fuel cell company Plug Power, up about 5% after reporting revenue that topped expectations.

