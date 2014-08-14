European Markets Are Down

Dina Spector
WavesREUTERS/Hugh GentryRocky data from Germany and France.

European markets are down after dismal data released on Thursday showed that Germany’s economy contracted while France showed no growth.

Here’s the scorecard:

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.05%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.18%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.37%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.66%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 1.13%.

Germany’s GDP shrank by 0.2% in Q2, which was worse than the 0.1% decline expected.

France also undercut forecasts with 0% growth recorded for the second quarter.

A report from Eurostat showed that Eurozone GDP as whole between April and June was unchanged from the first quarter. However, GDP was 0.7% higher compared with the same quarter from 2013.

Asia markets closed mixed with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.66% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.36%.

U.S. futures are down with Dow futures down 11 points, Nasdaq futures down 2.5 points, and S&P futures down .7 points.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.