European markets are down after dismal data released on Thursday showed that Germany’s economy contracted while France showed no growth.
Here’s the scorecard:
Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.05%.
France’s CAC 40 is up 0.18%.
Germany’s DAX is down 0.37%.
Spain’s IBEX is down 0.66%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 1.13%.
Germany’s GDP shrank by 0.2% in Q2, which was worse than the 0.1% decline expected.
France also undercut forecasts with 0% growth recorded for the second quarter.
A report from Eurostat showed that Eurozone GDP as whole between April and June was unchanged from the first quarter. However, GDP was 0.7% higher compared with the same quarter from 2013.
Asia markets closed mixed with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.66% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.36%.
U.S. futures are down with Dow futures down 11 points, Nasdaq futures down 2.5 points, and S&P futures down .7 points.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.