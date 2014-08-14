REUTERS/Hugh Gentry Rocky data from Germany and France.

European markets are down after dismal data released on Thursday showed that Germany’s economy contracted while France showed no growth.

Here’s the scorecard:

Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.05%.

France’s CAC 40 is up 0.18%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.37%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.66%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 1.13%.

Germany’s GDP shrank by 0.2% in Q2, which was worse than the 0.1% decline expected.

France also undercut forecasts with 0% growth recorded for the second quarter.

A report from Eurostat showed that Eurozone GDP as whole between April and June was unchanged from the first quarter. However, GDP was 0.7% higher compared with the same quarter from 2013.

Asia markets closed mixed with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.66% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.36%.

U.S. futures are down with Dow futures down 11 points, Nasdaq futures down 2.5 points, and S&P futures down .7 points.

