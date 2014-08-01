Markets Are Getting Crushed

Markets are down early Friday.
Here’s the scorecard:
Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 1.09%.
France’s CAC 40 is down 1.34%.
Germany’s DAX is down 1.80%.
Spain’s IBEX is up 2.03%.
Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 1.40%.
This follows Thursday U.S. market sell-off where the Dow plunged 317 points.
A new purchasing managers survey on Friday showed that British manufacturing in July grew at its slowest pace in a year.
Asian markets were also in the red on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei closing down 0.63% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.91%. This comes after Chinese manufacturing hit an 18-month high.
U.S. futures are down.
The U.S. jobs report was set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.
“Market participants should once again be prepared for a very healthy employment report,” Societe Generale’s Aneta Markowska and her team said in their preview of the report.
