Markets Are Getting Crushed

Markets are down early Friday.

Here’s the scorecard:

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 1.09%.

France’s CAC 40 is down 1.34%.

Germany’s DAX is down 1.80%.

Spain’s IBEX is up 2.03%.

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 1.40%.

This follows Thursday U.S. market sell-off where the Dow plunged 317 points.

A new purchasing managers survey on Friday showed that British manufacturing in July grew at its slowest pace in a year.

Asian markets were also in the red on Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei closing down 0.63% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.91%. This comes after Chinese manufacturing hit an 18-month high.

U.S. futures are down.

The U.S. jobs report was set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

“Market participants should once again be prepared for a very healthy employment report,” Societe Generale’s Aneta Markowska and her team said in their preview of the report.

