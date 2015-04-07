Stocks have turned green after futures tanked on theweak jobs reportreleased Friday.

Near 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow was up 14 points, the S&P 500 was up 3 points, and the Nasdaq was up 3 points.

Dow futures shaved over 160 points Friday after the Bureau of Labour Statistics reported that US employers added 126,000 jobs in March, much lower than the forecast of 245,000.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is over 2% higher, and climbed above $US50 per barrel.

Gold is over 1% higher at around $US1219.80 an ounce (a gain of $US18,) continuing a rally from Friday morning after the jobs report. It’s trading at a one-month high.

In economic data out Monday, the services PMI from Markit beat expectations yet again, at 59.2 versus expectations of 58.6.

And, ISM’s non-manufacturing PMI was in-line with expectations, hitting 56.5 against expectations for 56.5.

