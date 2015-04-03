Futures are lower after a huge miss on the jobs report

Stock futures are lower after a huge miss on the March jobs report.

Near 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 65 points, S&P 500 futures were 7 points lower, and Nasdaq futures were down 17 points.

The US stock market is closed with many others around the world for Good Friday.

Futures trading ends at 11:15 a.m.

Stocks closed higher on Thursday for only the second time this week.

The dollar slid, with its index falling nearly 1% to around 96.86. The Euro rallied against the dollar to as high as $US1.0992.

Government bonds surged, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note falling as low as 1.82%, a two-month low, and the 30-year bond touching 2.4%.

The jobs report showed employers added 126,000 jobs in March, missing the consensus forecast of 245,000, and the lowest since December 2013. The unemployment rate was unchanged from February at 5.5%.

