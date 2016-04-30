Stocks are getting slammed again

Stocks are sliding for a second straight day.

Near 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow was down 170 points, the S&P 500 was down 22 points, and the Nasdaq was off 60 points — all by about 1%.

The health and tech sectors were the biggest decliners in late-morning trading.

Global stocks fell on Thursday after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly made no changes to interest rates, and did not announce any further stimulus plans.

The drop in stocks on Friday, the final trading day of April, erased the S&P 500’s gains for the month.

Just last week, stocks were within reasonable grasp of all-time highs. And so, look no further for evidence that this is indeed a range-bound market.

Meanwhile, precious metals were surging amid dollar weakness. Gold futures rose 2.2% to as high as $1,298.95 per ounce, the best levels in more than a year.

