Futures tumble after a big GDP miss

Stock futures are tumbling after a disappointing GDP print for the first quarter.

The economy grew just 0.2%, missing the estimate of 1%.

Near 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 102 points, S&P 500 futures were down 10 points, and Nasdaq futures were down 24 points.

The Euro climbed to a one-month high against the dollar, to as high as $US1.1070.

Bonds resumed selling after a brief pause in the minutes following the GDP announcement.

The yield on the 10-year note dipped to as low as 1.995% before climbing back to as high as 2.046%.

NOW WATCH: This simple exercise will work out every muscle in your body



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.