Stocks are sliding on Tuesday morning after a close in the red on Monday that followed all-time highs from the Nasdaq and S&P 500 late last week.

Near 10:10 a.m. ET, the Dow was down 90 points, the S&P 500 was down 10 points, and the Nasdaq was down 39 points.

Apple shares retreated after touching an all-time high in early trading. The stock fell by more than 2% to around $US129 a share.

Apple reported another monster earnings report on Monday, and announced it will be returning $US200 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

Shares of Coach, the New-York based luxury fashion company, fell by more than 8% in early trading after the company reported a sales miss, and continued closures of North American stores.

Economic data out this morning has been mixed.

The consumer confidence index unexpectedly fell to 95.2 from 101.3 last month, missing the consensus forecast of 102.2. The Conference Board noted that the weaker-than-expected jobs report in March may have contributed to the drop in confidence this month.

Home prices rose more than expected in February, according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller home price index. Compared to the prior month, home prices rose 0.9%, and rose 5% compared to the prior year.

