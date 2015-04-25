Here are five stocks making huge moves today

Akin Oyedele

We’re in peak earnings season.

In early trading on Friday, these five stocks were making big moves after reporting first quarter results:

The major stock indexes were little changed in early trading after the Nasdaq closed at a record high on Thursday.

Near 10:33 a.m. ET, the Dow was up 1 point, the S&P 500 was up 3 points, and the Nasdaq was up 34 points.

And in economic data, headline durable goods orders jumped 4.0%, beating expectations for a 0.6% due to robust vehicle and aircraft orders.

Nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft — an important measure of business spending — unexpectedly fell by 0.5%. Economists were looking for a 0.3% gain.

