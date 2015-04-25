Here are five stocks making huge moves today

We’re in peak earnings season.

In early trading on Friday, these five stocks were making big moves after reporting first quarter results:

The major stock indexes were little changed in early trading after the Nasdaq closed at a record high on Thursday.

Near 10:33 a.m. ET, the Dow was up 1 point, the S&P 500 was up 3 points, and the Nasdaq was up 34 points.

And in economic data, headline durable goods orders jumped 4.0%, beating expectations for a 0.6% due to robust vehicle and aircraft orders.

Nondefense capital goods orders excluding aircraft — an important measure of business spending — unexpectedly fell by 0.5%. Economists were looking for a 0.3% gain.

