Market Update: Stocks Down On Regulation And Greece Default Worries

President Barack Obama just gave a speech on financial regulation, and the markets continue to adjust to what they heard. The tyranny of Greece still reigns on markets, as the country’s debt yields continue to spiral out of control after the Moody’s downgrade.



DOW: Down 75 points, or 0.68%

S&P 500: Down 8.84 points, or 0.74%

NASDAQ: Down 13.08 points, or 0.52%

Update: Markets already coming back.

Today’s Big Movers

Sandisk up 10.56%, on upgraded ratings

Starbucks up 5.91%, on positive earnings results

Home builders ETF up 1.93%, on a positive turn for the mortgage market

Nokia down 12.98%, on fears it is losing its competitive edge in the mobile market

Baxter down 14.33%, on health care reform fears

Biotech ETF down 1.65%, on industry reform fears

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.