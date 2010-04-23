Market Update: Stocks Down On Regulation And Greece Default Worries

President Barack Obama just gave a speech on financial regulation, and the markets continue to adjust to what they heard. The tyranny of Greece still reigns on markets, as the country’s debt yields continue to spiral out of control after the Moody’s downgrade.
- DOW: Down 75 points, or 0.68%
- S&P 500: Down 8.84 points, or 0.74%
- NASDAQ: Down 13.08 points, or 0.52%
Update: Markets already coming back.
Today’s Big Movers
- Sandisk up 10.56%, on upgraded ratings
- Starbucks up 5.91%, on positive earnings results
- Home builders ETF up 1.93%, on a positive turn for the mortgage market
- Nokia down 12.98%, on fears it is losing its competitive edge in the mobile market
- Baxter down 14.33%, on health care reform fears
- Biotech ETF down 1.65%, on industry reform fears
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.