European markets are climbing after a slump in China

European markets (with the exception of Spain) are seeing a decent start to Monday’s session, after a sell-off in China.
Here’s the scorecard as of 10:50 a.m. London time (5:50 a.m. New York)
France’s CAC 40: +0.28%
Germany’s DAX: +1.09%
UK’s FTSE 100: +0.57%
Spain’s IBEX: -0.18%
Italy’s FTSE MIB: +0.46%
In China, the Shanghai Composite index fell by 1.61%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.02%. Japan’s Nikkei also finished lower, but by just 0.09%.
Ahead of the US open, stocks are making similar gains to the ones seen in Europe: S&P futures are up 11.25 points, while the Dow is up 96 points.
It’s a quiet day for data but anything major on Greece could cause a reversal, as we head towards Friday’s Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers.
