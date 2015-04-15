Stocks are all over the place.

Near 11:20 am ET, the Dow was up 35 points, the S&P 500 was up less than 1 points, and the Nasdaq was down 17 points.

Earlier in the session stocks quickly fell deep into negative territory before rebounding.

Wall Street earnings season kicked off earlier, with JPMorgan and Wells Fargo beating analysts’ estimates on earnings and revenue.

Pharmaceuticals giant Johnson & Johnson beat analysts’ projections for profits, and slashed its full year guidance due to negative impacts from the strong dollar.

In economic data, March retail sales missed expectations, climbing 0.9%, and 0.5% on a “core” basis excluding auto and gas sales.

And, producer prices climbed 0.2% month-over-month in March as expected. Excluding food and energy, core PPI climbed 0.2%; economist were looking for a 0.1% increase.

