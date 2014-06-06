Markets Are Quiet After An In-Line Jobs Report

The May jobs report is out, and markets are quiet.

U.S. companies added 217,000 nonfarm payrolls in May, in-line with with the 215,000 that had been expected by economists.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.3%.

U.S. stock futures are little changed, with Dow futures up 43 points (0.2%), S&P 500 futures up 3 points (0.15%), and Nasdaq futures up 9 points (0.2%).

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond is at about 2.59%.

In Europe, the U.K.’s FTSE is up 0.4%, the German DAX is up 0.4%, and Italian and Spanish indices are both up more than 1.2%.

