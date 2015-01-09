European Markets Are Down A Bit

European markets are down a little, despite a report from Bloomberg that the European Central Bank is preparing a €500 billion in bond purchases, including sovereign debt.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40: -0.24%

Germany’s DAX: -0.25%

UK’s FTSE 100: -0.38%

Spain’s IBEX: -2.23%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: -0.49%

Asian markets had a solid day. Other than China’s Shanghai Composite index, which closed 0.24% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished up 0.35% and Japan’s Nikkei ended 0.18% higher.

US futures are down a little. The S&P 500 is 2.25 points lower and the Dow is down 13 points.

In the US, the jobs report is coming later. At 1.30 p.m. GMT, we’ll get a look at the latest non-farm payroll figures, pay growth, and the official unemployment rate from the US. In November, the US economy added 321,000 jobs, blowing away expectations and marking the 10th straight month that payrolls grew by more than 200,000, the longest such streak since 1995.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.