Markets Fall, Then Come All The Way Back After Jobs Report

Photo: ravedelay via flickr

The August jobs report is out and markets are reacting.Stocks instantly sold off. Dow futures shed all of its early morning gains.



And then they came all the way back.

Stock market index futures are modestly higher. Dow futures are up 39 points. S&P futures are up 5 points. Nasdaq futures are up 4 points.

The 10-year yield was at 1.73% and the 30-year was at 2.85%.

U.S. companies added 96k nonfarm payrolls, which was much lower than the 150k forecast by economists.

