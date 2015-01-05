European Stocks Are Down After The Euro's Slump

European stocks are down on the first proper day of trading in 2015, following the euro’s slide to a 9-year low overnight.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40: -0.34%

Germany’s DAX: -0.20%

UK’s FTSE 100: -0.60%

Spain’s IBEX: -0.74%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: -1.05%

Asian stocks ended the day mixed: Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.24%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed down 0.57%, but the Shanghai Composite ended 3.58% higher.

US futures are following European stocks lower: The Dow is currently 19 points lower, and the S&P 500 is 2.5 points down.



German economic data is coming at 1 p.m. GMT, the only major release from Europe this morning. Analysts are expecting that the harmonized index of consumer prices, a major measure of inflation, will drop to just 0.2%, barely in positive territory.

That’s way below the European Central Bank’s 2% target, and could fall even further with oil prices staying near their lowest level in five years.

