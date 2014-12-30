European Stocks Are Sinking After A Sell-Off In Asia

Most of Europe’s stock indexes are down in mid-morning trading Tuesday, after a bad night in Asia.

Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40: -0.65%

Germany’s DAX: -0.64%

UK’s FTSE 100: -0.62%

Spain’s IBEX: -0.67%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: +0.21%, the only riser.

Asian markets closed down too. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the day 1.14% lower, Japan’s Nikkei closed down 1.57% and China’s Shanghai Composite was 0.07% lower at the end of trading, effectively flat.

US futures are following Asian and European markets lower. The Dow is currently 32 points lower and The S&P 500 is down 6 points.

In the US, Case-Shiller house prices are out at 2 p.m. GMT. Prices rose 4.9% in the year to September, and analysts expect that they will rise 4.4% in the year to October.

At 3 p.m. GMT, consumer confidence figures for December follow. Economists are expecting the figure to improve, rising to about 93 from 88.7 in November. Any figure below 100 suggests net pessimism about the economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.