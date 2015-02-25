European stocks are sliding a little during a breather from Greece's drama

It’s the first day in a while with no major Greek stories breaking, or anything scheduled to happen in the afternoon.

Most big European equity indexes are taking a breather and dropping a little.

Here’s the scorecard as of 10:20 a.m. GMT:

The UK’s FTSE 100: -0.28%

Germany’s DAX: +0.02%

France’s CAC 40: -0.19%

Spain’s IBEX: -0.27%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: -0.49%

It’s a quiet day for data, with little until US Fed chair Janet Yellen gives testimony to the Senate at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET). At 5:15 p.m. GMT (12:15 p.m. ET) ECB president Mario Draghi will be getting his own grilling at the European parliament.

US futures are down a little today too. The S&P is currently 2.25 points lower and the Dow is 5 points down from Tuesday’s close.

