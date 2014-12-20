Stocks Are Surging Into The Close

Stocks are flying higher as we head into the final hour of the trading week.

Near 3:00 pm ET, the Dow was up 89 points, the S&P 500 was up 14 points, and the Nasdaq was up 27 points.

All of the major indexes were at their highs of the day.

It was a quiet day on Wall Street, though we are heading towards a “quadruple witching” at the close where stock index options, stock index futures, single stock options, and single stock futures all expire.

As a result, volume has been heavy on Friday, with the NYSE’s Rich Barry noting that volume today was 232% higher than the average of the last three months as of about 2:00 pm ET.

The price of oil also spiked big time on Friday, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures up better than 5% to almost $US58 a barrel.

Here’s the oil spike.

