European Markets Are Sliding

It’s looking like we didn’t see the end of volatility during last week’s sell-offs. So far, it’s been another rocky morning already, and European markets are down. Here’s the scorecard:

France’s CAC 40 is down 0.89%

Spain’s IBEX is down 1.04%

Italy’s FTSE MIB is down 0.92%

Britain’s FTSE 100 is down 0.32%

Germany’s DAX is down 1.00%

Asian markets are up. After a massive sell-off last week week, good news for investors from the world’s largest pension fund drove the Nikkei up 3.98% overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is currently up 0.30%

US futures are up too. The S&P is 0.41% higher and the Dow is up 0.40%.

Italian industrial orders for August just out showed a 3.2% drop from the same month last year, and a German release showed a 4.7% increase in tax income for the government this September. But not everything is great for Germany: Lufthansa’s pilot strike spread to long-haul journeys Monday and grounded thousands of flights.

There’s nothing much data-wise coming from the US today, but after trading, at 10 p.m. ET, there’s a series of major releases out of China. Analysts are expecting a 1.8% rise in GDP figures for the third quarter, along with a 7.5% and 11.8% increase respectively for industrial production and retail sales during the year to September.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.