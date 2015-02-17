European stocks are tumbling after Greek negotiations fell apart

European stocks are slumping this morning, as disappointment over the clear collapse of negotiations between Greece and the rest of the eurozone hits markets.

Here’s the scorecard.

Greece’s ASE: -4.5%

France’s CAC 40: -1.28%

Spain’s IBEX: -1.15%

Germany’s DAX: -1.38%

UK’s FTSE 100: -0.35%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: -0.86%

Greek stocks stumbled back below 840, the level they were at on the Friday before Syriza’s fateful election on 25 January. They have been on a roller coaster ride since, with banks especially exposed.

Here’s how that looks:

Asian markets ended the day mixed. The Nikkei closed down 0.10%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.24% and the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.76%.

For Europe there’s little else coming today. At 10 a.m. GMT (5 a.m. ET) Germany’s ZEW investor confidence figures are out. Analysts are expecting the best figures for economic sentiment in about a year, as the European economy appears to be turning a significant corner.

