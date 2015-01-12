REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian European stocks are climbing as the week gets underway.

After a shaky start to 2015, European equities are starting the week well.

Here’s the scorecard as of 10.35 a.m. GMT (5.35 a.m. ET)

France’s CAC 40: +1.59%

Germany’s DAX: +1.42%

UK’s FTSE 100: +0.40%

Spain’s IBEX: +1.30%

Italy’s FTSE MIB: +0.89%

Asian shares were mixed: Japanese markets were closed for a national holiday.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 0.45%. The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.71%.

US futures are rising. The S&P is 10.75 points higher and the Dow is up 92 points.

It’s mostly quiet on the data front today. At 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET), the US releases its Labour Market Conditions Index for December, which should give an extra hint at the health of the American workforce.

