Stocks Boom For Second Straight Day, But One Industry Is Lagging Big-Time

Boom.



Stocks are having their second big day of gains.

That’s the good news.

The bad news: BANKS! They continue to fade. JPM is off over 1%. Bank of America is down 0.37%. Citi is down 0.1%. Goldman is off about half a per cent. Hard to feel too good, when investors keep dumping them like the plague.

Here’s a medium-term look at the S&P 500. Chart nerds might note the recent bounce from that small red line at the bottom — the 200-day moving average that so many people focus on.

