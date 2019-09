Update 2:24 PM ET: The Nasdaq is now back positive, up 0.16%.



Stocks have rebounded slightly off the midday lows, but still remain in the red in the final two hours of trading.

Dow (blue) down 0.30%

NASDAQ (gold) down 0.04%

S&P 500 (red) down 0.31%

