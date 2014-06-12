Stocks Are Lower Again

The market is open and stocks are lower for the second day in a row.

The Dow is down 30 points (0.2%), the S&P 500 is down 3 points (0.2%), and the Nasdaq is down 8 points (0.2%).

In corporate news, Twitter COO Ali Rowghani is leaving the company. Shares of the social media company fell a bit following the news, which broke in the pre-market, but the stock is currently up about 2%.

Shares of yoga apparel maker lululemon are down more than 14% after slashing its full year outlook and announcing that its CFO would retire.

Restoration Hardware shares are up better than 13% after the company last night reported better than expected earnings and raised its fiscal year expectations.

On the economic data front, retail sales for May grew 0.3% month-over-month, which was below expectations for a 0.6% rise. Sales for April got a huge upward revision, to 0.5% from a prior reading of 0.1%.

Weekly jobless claims hit 317,000 last week, more than the 310,000 that was expected by economists. Continuing claims also rose more than expected, hitting 2,614,000 against expectations for 2,605,000.

Crude oil is rallying, as the devolving situation in Iraq has come into focus for more in the market and the media.

