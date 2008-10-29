Market Up 200 Points At Opening

Caroline Waxler

Thanks, Asia, for the push this AM. Now if that interest rate cut would come through tomorrow this week might not suck.

Fox Business:…As of 9:32 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 219.67 points, or 2.69%, to 8389.54, the broader S&P 500 added 22.23 points, or 2.54%, to 870.51 and the Nasdaq Composite picked up 47.88 points, or 3.18%, to 1553.78. The consumer-friendly FOX 50 gained 18.43 points, or 2.81%, to 674.19.

…The markets were also boosted by a series of better-than-expected earnings reports from companies like U.S. Steel (X: 32.16, +1.34, +4.34%), Valero (VLO: 16.95, +1.84, +12.17%) and McGraw-Hill (MHP: 21.91, +1.69, +8.35%). 

…U.S. futures markets continue to receive a cue from volatile stock markets around the world. Thanks to a 14% surge from Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and a 6% jump from Japan’s Nikkei, U.S. futures rose sharply early Tuesday.

 …European markets also saw solid gains following better-than-expected earnings from oil giant BP (BP: 44.57, +4.42, +11.00%). London’s FTSE 100 was up 3.6% in the first hours of trading while Germany’s DAX soared 8.8% and Paris’ CAC 40 was up 2.8%. 

The focus on Wall Street has shifted to a scheduled decision on interest rates on Wednesday from the Federal Open Market Committee. The markets widely expect the Fed’s policymaking arm to slash interest rates by 0.50% amid the latest dreary economic headlines and a stock market that has taken a nosedive.

