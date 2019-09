Things were looking ugly this morning, but things have staged an impressive turnaround this morning.



Italy, for example, had been down 1% this morning.

Now its up 0.4%.

What’s helped?

There are reports of a deal in Greece, and some decent earnings from the likes of Boeing and so forth.

