Market Tanks, Financials Whacked

After a little bit of false hope, 2009 is starting to feel like 2008. Stocks are on a big losing streak, with the major indices falling around 1.5%-2% on the day.



The big losers: Financial stocks, which are starting to move like they did back in October and December. Energy shares also had a rough day.

The biggest loser: Citgroup (C) which is down by about 17%, falling as low as $5.37 at one point. Deja vu much?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.