Market Tail Wagging The Economy's Dog?

Observation: A growing chorus of pundits has been calling for the economy to bottom and then rebound in about 6 to 9 months. We’ve heard this same timeframe mentioned a few times both yesterday evening and this morning.



We have to wonder whether this forecast is based on anything real, or whether the talking heads are just keying off the stock market. After all, it’s commonly stated that the market is about six months ahead of economic forecasts. Ergo, if the market is rallying — and it’s up about 22% off its lows — then it’s easy for anyone to guess that the market will bottom and turn in six months.

See Also:

The New Bull Market? S&P Up 22% Off Its Lows

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.