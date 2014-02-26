Here's A Great Quick Paragraph That Describes Everything That's Happening In The Market

Read this from BTIG’s Dan Greenhaus (@danBTIG):

Weather aside, while many are fixated on the collapse of nat gas (down 18.5% in two sessions) the rise in TSLA or the complete reversal in the CNY (getting ready for a wider trading band?), another development bears watching and that’s the rally in the retailers. The S&P 500 is up roughly 6% since its 2014 low but specialty retailers? +8.3. The XRT ETF is up 8% since its low. Consumers — and consumption — have been a major worry for investors and as such, the reversal in these shares is something to watch as evidence investors are looking beyond near term concerns.