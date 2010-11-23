The Market Is Ridiculously Strong Right Now

We’ll be back with a full roundup as always at 4:00 PM ET, but with an hour to go, you can’t help be marvel at the strength of this market.



There are all kinds of headwinds: The Irish crackup, ongoing weakness in China and Hong Kong, and the widening insider trading probe. But the Dow and the S&P 500 are off less than 0.5%. The NASDAQ is even up.

So far, it’s a win for the bulls.

