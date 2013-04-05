The Market Is In A Tug-O-War The Likes Of Which Hasn't Been Seen In Three Decades

This is an interesting little nugget from Dan Greenhaus at BTIG, who wrote this last night.:



You could be forgiven for having missed it, but something occurred today that hasn’t happened since the very early 1980s; the S&P 500 changed direction from the preceding day in the eleventh consecutive sessions. Now, this might not mean much, and we assume it doesn’t, but it does underscore the give-and-take manner in which the market has digested recent news. Cyprus bad, Cyprus good. Sequester bad, sequester good. Earnings good (DRI, GIS), earnings bad (ORCL, FDX and now FFIV).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.