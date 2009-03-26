Market Soars After Strong Home Sales

The bull continues. The Dow is up over 170 pts, as all the indices are gaining over 2%.
You can take your pick of which story is driving the move.
- New home sales just came in much better than expected, gaining 3.7%.
- Washington’s anti-Wall Street attitude has clearly cooled. Obama’s press conference last night probably helped on that.
- Durable Goods orders came in much better than expected.
- Ken Lewis says Bank of America is doing great and will start repaying the TARP.
