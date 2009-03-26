Market Soars After Strong Home Sales

The bull continues. The Dow is up over 170 pts, as all the indices are gaining over 2%.



You can take your pick of which story is driving the move.

New home sales just came in much better than expected, gaining 3.7%.

Washington’s anti-Wall Street attitude has clearly cooled. Obama’s press conference last night probably helped on that.

Durable Goods orders came in much better than expected.

Ken Lewis says Bank of America is doing great and will start repaying the TARP.

